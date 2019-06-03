By MELINDA WILLIAMS
A woman’s attorney told a Pulaski County judge this week she violated probation because of abusive behavior by her ex-boyfriend.
Public defender Nathan Roberts says Betsy Nicole Hughes was at home when her probation officer came to meet with her, but the man she was living with at the time wouldn’t let her meet with the officer.
“He was very abuse and controlling,” Roberts said. “He wouldn’t allow her to appear when the probation officer arrived because of bruising on her face.”
