Dentist donates old office for fire training

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When a Fairlawn dentist decided to build a new office she didn’t let the old one go to waste.

Firefighter Andrew McClaugherty, the fire department’s vice president, said Kayla Mullins decided to donate the old building to Fairlawn Fire Department so it could be used for training. The building, located behind the fire department on Belspring Road, was subsequently torn down to make a new office for Mullins’ practice, Fairlawn Family Dental.

In addition to Fairlawn Fire Department, firefighters from Dublin, Snowville, Twin Community and Radford fire departments recently held a joint training session there.

McClaugherty said about 40 firefighters took part in the training. Their experience levels ranged from new firefighters with less than a month’s training to firefighters with over 40 years of service.

“It is rare that we get the opportunity to train in a house. We were able to practice with hose lines, doing searches, ventilation, ladders and rescuing victims,” McClaugherty said. “It’s good for all of the departments to train together and build a working relationship.”

Written by: Editor on June 6, 2019.

Comments

comments