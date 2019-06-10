Defendant must learn to manage anger

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man who assaulted and ran from a deputy in November not only received jail time, but also has to take anger management classes.

Dakota Shay Matthew Albert, 30, entered into a plea agreement whereby he is under court order to take anger management classes within six months.

Under the agreement Albert pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count of fleeing from law enforcement. He was ordered to serve two years in prison on the felony and 12 months in jail on the misdemeanor.

Written by: Editor on June 10, 2019.

