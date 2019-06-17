Daily Bread seeks volunteer cooks, servers

With schools out for the summer, Pulaski Daily Bread is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals to an increased number of patrons.

“Our goal has always been to feed a free lunch meal with no questions asked to all patrons. Since school is over for the summer break, we will start to see an increase in the numbers of children, as well as adults, coming to us for a nutritious meal, said Debbi Harrell, director of the nonprofit “soup kitchen” that has been in operation since 1987.

Daily Bread is on the lower level of First Presbyterian Church on northwest Fourth Street in Pulaski. Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Volunteer cooks and servers are needed during various time slots between 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who are able to volunteer should call Harrell at 980-2131.

Those who are unable to volunteer can help fulfill the organization’s mission to combat hunger by making a tax-deductible donation to Pulaski Daily Bread Inc., P.O. Box 824, Pulaski, VA 24301.

