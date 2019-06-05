Cultural events part of ‘M.O.M.’ homecoming

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski On Main is sponsoring six events as companion offerings for the Fifth Annual Mountains of Music Homecoming. These local events are part of a nine day regional set of events spanning 19 counties and hosted by the Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.

“Each year, the Crooked Road has been doing the Mountains of Music homecoming,” explained Catherine Van Noy, interim director of Pulaski on Main. “They ask localities to develop what they call cultural events so that when visitors come to see some of the magnificent mountain music over the nine-day festival, they also can enjoy certain experiences within our localities and come to appreciate more what an amazing place Southwest Virginia is.”

The experiences include the opportunity to record music at Main Street’s Doty Studios. A Homecoming event for Tuesday’s Market Place at the Pulaski Train Depot, the upcoming Sounds of Summer concert and a bike ride on the New River Trail from the Depot to Draper and back.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2019.

Comments

comments