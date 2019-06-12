County’s new canine finds meth

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Giampocaro and his K-9 partner Zeus assisted in their biggest drug bust to date this week.

Monday Giampocaro conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford SUV on Cougar Trail Road around 9 p.m. During the encounter, a small amount of methamphetamine allegedly was located inside the vehicle.

Further information supplied by Claytor Lake Regional Task Force led to the execution of a search warrant at Walters Trailer Park on Route 11.

Authorities say a search of the residence turned up over 450 grams of methamphetamine and more than $1,300 in cash. The methamphetamine reportedly would have a street value of $45,000, making this Zeus’s largest drug seizure.

Bradley Scott Mooney of Dublin was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Written by: Editor on June 12, 2019.

Comments

comments