Claytor Fest a success despite weather

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The 22nd annual Claytor Lake Festival was held Saturday despite less than ideal weather.

Rain showers predominated in the morning, forcing cancellation of the Claytor Lake State Park Ambassador’s Boat Parade. The car show also was cancelled, due to lack of participation.

“I would be a millionaire if I could predict weather but it’s rain or shine and as the day goes on, we’ll have more people here,” said Judy Ison, chair of Claytor Lake Festival Committee. “The law enforcement parade was not cancelled. They came in with lights flashing and sirens blaring.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 12, 2019.

Comments

comments