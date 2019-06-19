C. Lloyd Broadstreet

C. Lloyd Broadstreet, 79, went home to be with the Lord June 16, 2019.

He was born in Cloverdale, Ind. Sept. 2, 1940. He graduated from Michigan University, Dearborn Campus in 1967, with an engineering degree, and he earned a master’s degree in management from Mount Saint Mary’s, Emmitsburg, Md., in 1979. Lloyd worked for Abex Friction Products in Winchester, Va., and finished his career at BBA Friction Products in Dublin, Va.

He married Donna Helene Gremel in Saginaw, Mich., Sept. 2, 1961. They have two children, Steve Broadstreet (Celeste) and Mark Broadstreet (Stacey); five grandchildren, Brian, Darren and Michelle Broadstreet reside in Winchester, Va., Megan Broadstreet resides in Memphis, Tenn., and Eli Broadstreet resides in Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and one great-grandchild, Harper Belle Broadstreet expected in August. Lloyd has three siblings, Don Broadstreet (deceased); Judy Hacker (Jim) and Marcia Gould (Leo), all from Cloverdale, Ind. Lloyd also was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews. His parents, Eugene and Nettie Broadstreet preceded him in death.

Lloyd enjoyed farming, singing with his barbershop group, Virginia Gentleman, and his church family at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran.

A memorial service is being held Saturday, June 22, 2 p.m., at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Terrie Sternberg officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pulaski, Va. or American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

