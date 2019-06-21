Breaking: Search for escaped inmate continues

Friday, June 21, 2019/10:30 a.m.

Virginia State Police, Pulaski County Sheriffs Department and Town of Pulaski Police are currently active in the southwest part of the town of Pulaski searching for the escaped inmate Jeremy C. Bryan, who escaped from a work detail near the Little Creek area of Pulaski County Monday. Bryan was spotted near Bunt Street in Pulaski. Per radio traffic, officers attempted to approach Bryan but he escaped again at around 10:30 a.m. Friday. A strong police presence is still in the area. Residents are urged to lock their doors and exercise caution as the search continues.

UPDATE:

11:03 a.m.

Law enforcement officers on the scene have now confirmed that Jeremy C. Bryan has been taken into custody, ending the hunt that has lasted since Monday. Bryan was taken into custody in the vicinity of Bunt Street near Calfee Park in the town of Pulaski.

