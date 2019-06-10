Biking through picturesque Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

Walking along the Peak Creek section of the New River Trail on any given spring or summer day, one is likely to cross paths with several denizens of the area. On a recent foray along the creek, this reporter came across four bird watchers, three dog walkers and two bicyclists, all using the trail.

All those who passed by lived locally, except for the two bicyclists, who had come from a long way off to see the local sites.

“We’re from central West Virginia,” said Everett Wine. “We’re going to do this trail today and Thursday we’ll going to do the Creeper Trail from Abingdon to North Carolina.”

