Authorities recover body of missing tuber in Virginia

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (AP) — The body of a missing tuber has been recovered from a river in Virginia.

WSLS-TV reported Friday that the body of 57-year-old Joanne Hatcher was found about a mile from where she disappeared on the New River.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen Wednesday afternoon. She was on the waterway near the Virginia and North Carolina line near the town of Independence.

Hatcher was from Sparta, North Carolina. Authorities said she was not wearing a life jacket and did not know how to swim.

Written by: Editor on June 28, 2019.

