Apartment fire displaces two families

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An apartment fire in Pulaski Sunday displaced two families and claimed the life of one pet, according to Pulaski Fire Department.

Chief Robbie Kiser said the department found heavy fire coming from the second floor apartment upon arrival at 429 Second St. SW. He said the second floor apartment received heavy fire damage, while the first floor unit sustained water and smoke damage.

In addition to battling the blaze, firefighters searched the building to make sure all occupants were out. Kiser said they were able to rescue six pets, but a seventh died from smoke and heat.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

Kiser said firefighters were dispatched at 3:14 p.m. and the fire was marked as under control at 5:32.

Pulaski responded with four pieces of equipment and 26 personnel. They were assisted by two pieces of equipment and 10 personnel from Dublin Fire Department and an air truck from Newbern Fire Department. REMSI and Pulaski Police Department assisted at the scene.

“I’d like to thank all of the agencies who assisted with the fire. I would, personally, like to thank all of the Pulaski Fire Department members for their hard work and assistance on Father’s Day,” Kiser said.

Written by: Editor on June 19, 2019.

Comments

comments