Alleged escapee racks up new charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A trusty inmate captured Friday after allegedly escaping from a work detail June 15 racked up eight new charges while on the lam, jail records show.

Jeremy Charles Bryan, 42, was nabbed in the vicinity of Bunts Street Friday morning. He is alleged to have left a work assignment on Cleburne Boulevard near the Giles County line just before noon June 15.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show Bryan is now being held without bond on new charges of vandalism, assault, two counts of obstruction of justice, attempted malicious wounding, escape, petit larceny and trespass.

Bryan already was serving time for misdemeanor failure to pay support and felony fraud, when he allegedly escaped. His new charges include three felonies and five misdemeanors.

June 26, 2019.

