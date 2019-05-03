VT engineering college inducts Aden

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

William A. Aden, formerly of Pulaski, has been inducted into Virginia Tech College of Engineering’s Academy of Engineering Excellence.

Aden, who grew up in Petersburg and Pulaski, received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Virginia Tech in 1967 and a master’s in civil and environmental engineering from Tech in 1972.

Aden and his wife, Nancy, live in Blacksburg, where Aden founded the consulting firm Draper Aden Associates and served as CEO and chairman of the board for over 40 years.

Today, Draper Aden has offices in Virginia and North Carolina, and a staff of 300 serving clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Aden continues involvement with Virginia Tech as a member of Virginia Tech College of Engineering Committee of 100 and Virginia Tech Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering Advisory Board.

His community involvement includes serving on the boards of directors for Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation, Blacksburg Partnership, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, New River Community College Foundation and Mountain Lake Lodge Resort.

Aden was among four new members inducted into the Academy of Engineering Excellence, which was founded in 1999 and consists of 156 engineering alumni. The other new inductees are Betty P. Chao of New Mexico; Kevin S. Crutchfield of Bristol, Va., and John F. Sparks of Warrenton.

