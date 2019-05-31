Truck driver killed in I-81 crash

A tractor-trailer truck driver died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.

Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman, said the truck ran off the interstate and overturned at 1:42 p.m. The wreck occurred at the 99.6-mile marker, shutting down one northbound lane of travel until around 2:30. Backups were estimated at four miles.

The call was dispatched as a truck running off the road into some woods and overturning. According to radio traffic from first responders on the scene, the cab of the truck was crushed with the driver trapped inside.

