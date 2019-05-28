Toddler spots fire at neighbor’s home

An alert toddler may have saved a Robinson Tract home from destruction Thursday.

Eddie and Tammy Hughes were in the backyard of their residence on Hilton Village Loop around noon when their 2.5-year-old grandson, Charlie Main, pointed to a neighbor’s house and said her, “It’s gonna go boom.”

Tammy Hughes said she saw smoke coming from the house so they called 911.

Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kinser said the department was dispatched to the structure fire at 3411 Hilton Village Loop at 12:16 p.m. They arrived a short time later to find smoke coming from the residence.

Kinser said the fire was quickly extinguished with assistance from Dublin and Newbern fire departments. The homeowner wasn’t home and no one was injured in the process of fighting the fire.

The Hughes said the woman who lives in the house hasn’t been home for a couple of weeks because she fell and broke some bones and has been recuperating in a nursing facility.

The woman’s brother confirmed that to be true. He says said plans to return home upon recovery, but he isn’t sure the residence is insured.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by Pulaski Fire Marshal’s office.

Pulaski Fire Department responded with two pieces of equipment and 12 firefighters; Dublin brought one truck and seven firefighters, and Newbern’s department responded with two pieces of equipment and three firefighters. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, REMSI and the county’s fire-medic truck also assisted at the scene.

