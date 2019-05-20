Widgetized Section

Time to Go for the Gusto!

William Paine/SWT
Pulaski Mayor David Clark inspects Gatewood Park in preparation for the Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race (Spring Edition) which is set to occur at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Seen here are (from left) Pulaski Mayor Dave Clark and Phillip Blevins of Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board and Kayak Company.

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Less than two weeks from today the highly anticipated Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race (2019 Edition) will occur at the town of Pulaski’s reservoir, high in the mountains west of town.

The Southwest Times, Mountain 2 Island Paddleboard Company and the Town of Pulaski are hosting this event and the starting gun is set to go off at 1 p.m. Saturday June 1 in front of the Gatewood Park docks.

The Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race consists of two race courses, the Expert Race and Novice Race.

