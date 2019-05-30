Three Cougars named to four district spots

By DAVID GRAVELY

Three Pulaski County baseball players were selected to four different positions on the recently released All-River Ridge District list, as selected by the coaches.

No Cougars were named to the first team. That team is made up of Brady Kirtner, Zalen Akers and Dakota Sisson of Christiansburg, Caleb Lingenfelter, Michael Morrison and Parker Stallard of Salem, Collin Coliver of Blacksburg, Caleb Pritchard, Charlie Ugro, A.J. Caccaiatore and Andrew Neighbors of Cave Spring and Joey Webb, Carter Plunkett and Eric Mendelowitz of Patrick Henry.

The River Ridge District Co-Players of the Year are Carter Plunkett and Brady Kirtner. The RRD Coach of the Year is Charlie Kuehn of Patrick Henry.

The second team pitchers are Holden Wilkerson of Cave Spring, Sean Gibbons of Hidden Valley, Hunter Tensen of Salem and Todd Kennedy of Patrick Henry.

The second team infielders are Zion Honaker and Jadon Fetrow of Salem, Luke Goforth and Collin Coliver of Blacksburg, M.J. Hunter and Jeb Dodson of Christiansburg, Jalen Buster of Cave Spring and John Stockstill of Patrick Henry.

Senior Chris Remington was the lone Cougar named to the second unit. He was selected as an outfielder along with Zian Honaker of Salem, Grant Wilson of Cave Spring and Stephen Case of Blacksburg.

Three Pulaski County names were selected as honorable mentions. Remington was selected as a pitcher. He is joined on the mound by Wes McCoy and Tyler Vandevord of Blacksburg, Connor Brizendine and Clay Clatterbaugh of Christiansburg and Brody Luckey of Cave Spring.

Cougar junior Logan Burchett was selected as an honorable mention as a catcher. He is joined by Reagan Harris of Christiansburg, Matt Wright of Salem and Bennett Shelor of Blacksburg.

Cougar sophomore Ethan Gallimore was selected as an honorable mention as a utility player. The remaining players to receive an honorable mention include Spencer Craig, Caccitore and Spencer Craig of Cave Spring, McCoy, Sam Helton, Craig Weaver, Vandervord and Scott Hudson of Blacksburg, Ty Dunkleman, Brady Kirtner and Jason Duffie of Christiansburg and Emerson Woodrum of Patrick Henry.

The Cougars finished the season with a record of 5-12, falling in the first round of the River Ridge District Tournament.

