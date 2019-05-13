The Doctor is in … a castle

By WILLIAM PAINE

No one in the New River Valley has seen more broken bones than Ken Gray.

While it’s true that first responders see their fair share of broken bodies, Doctor Kenneth Gray has been mending broken bones in the New River Valley for the past 35 years. Today, Dr. Gray acts as the sole orthopedic surgeon at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and until recently, acted as the chief of staff for that same institution.

Though now an integral part of the community, neither Ken nor his wife Janet, who goes by Jan, are from these parts. Both grew up in the land of the Hoosiers, he in Indianapolis and she in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The two married in 1976 and after Ken finished his residency in 1984, the two decided to start a new life in a new state.

“We wanted to move someplace that wasn’t hot all the time,” said Ken. “We wanted to live in a place where we could hike and with a university, so we could do cultural things.”

Both also wanted to be close to the water. In February 1984, the couple decided on settling in Radford, where Ken joined an established medical practice.

“The day we moved here it was warm and sunny,” said Ken. “We thought we’d moved down to the south. Then two weeks later, a giant snowstorm came through.”

In 1986, the couple decided to buy a cabin on Claytor Lake.

“I guess we all gravitate toward water,” said Jan. “All of our family lives on a lake. His parents live on a lake. My sister lives on a lake. We always either went to the sea or the ocean, so we thought we needed to be closer to water. That’s how we ended up here.”

“And if you live on a lake, your children will come visit you,” Ken added.

For the first 20 years of his practice, Ken Gray worked mostly at the Radford Hospital, which is now known as Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. There he served at various times as the Chairman of the Department of Surgery, the Chairman of the Orthopedic Surgery Division and the Chairman of the Bylaws Committee.

Ken also fixed broken bones at the Montgomery County and Pulaski hospitals but spent most of his time at the Radford hospital, which was convenient because that’s where the couple lived with their two daughters, Lisa and Jenny.

When Carilion bought the Radford Hospital, Dr. Gray began working more at the Pulaski and Montgomery County hospitals and for the past five years, Gray has worked nearly exclusively at the LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

“It’s kind of a little community hospital and there aren’t that many anymore,” Gray says of LewisGale Pulaski. “They got really good food and really nice nurses. They take really good care of you. It’s like it used to be when you went into the Radford hospital a long, long time ago. So it’s a nice, nice little place and we can do all the orthopedic stuff at Pulaski that they do at Montgomery or Carilion, except for backs which I stopped doing in the 80s.”

Gray’s name is featured prominently at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski’s Center of Excellence, which recognizes outstanding achievements of the hospital staff. Even so, Gray is not the only member of his family that maintains a position at Pulaski County’s only hospital.

“We actually imported doctors to Pulaski County,” said Ken.

His daughter Lisa now works as a general surgeon at the LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

“It was nice the first day she came,” said Ken. “I came in on her first case and got a warm fuzzy feeling.”

Their son-in-law Richard Card also works at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski as an internal medicine doctor.

“We talked them into coming back here,” said Jan. “Richard already had a taste for the area and so we didn’t have to twist his arm too hard to get him to come here. Besides, they needed babysitters.”

Though the couple spent summer days and some weekends at their cabin, the couple spent most of their time at their house in Radford.

“It was a little cabin with no insulation and no heat,” said Ken. “The fireplace didn’t have a flu, so it was open and things came in. And it was harder to clean stuff and get the kids ready, than it was to go back to Radford.”

“We didn’t stay much because it was just a little cabin,” Jan added.

“Back in ’86, when we bought it, we had to fix the roof,” said Ken. “And Jan said when the roof goes, then we’ll rebuild. And that darn roof lasted forever!”

“It was a 10-year roof that lasted 30 years,” Jan said.

Ken then met with the Architectural Committee, which consisted of Jan and his daughter Lisa, a structural engineer, and made plans to build anew. The house the Grays built in place of the cabin was recognized as one of the most energy efficient in Virginia in the year 2012, primarily because of the Geothermal HVAC system.

“You circulate water 250 vertical feet in the ground and the liquid goes through that tubing and it stays at 55 degrees, so you’re heating and cooling from 55 degrees,” Jan explained.

The house also has passive solar attributes and an elevator. To outsiders, though, the most intriguing aspect of the Gray lake house is that it resembles a modern version of a medieval castle.

“I always told her that I wanted to live in a castle,” said Ken smiling.

The interior of their castle-like lake house features all sorts of dragon themed artwork, along with the occasional gargoyle offering protection to the inhabitants.

These days the Grays spend much of their time at the lake and if Ken needs to fix a broken appendage, the hospital is just 15 minutes away from his castle and in their free time…

“We do a lot of kayaking and bicycling on the New River Trail or at the state park, which is basically next door,” said Ken. “I was at the hospital the other day and we decided to go to the duck race. Talk about riveting!”

The walls of the spiral staircase at their lake house are lined with photographs of exotic locations like New Zealand, Iceland, South Africa and Ireland.

“We used to travel a lot, but we slowed down drastically,” said Jan. “It’s hard to beat being here. So this is where we end up with our free time.”

