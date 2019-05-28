Teddy Glenn Cregger

Teddy Glenn Cregger, after a long, hard-fought earthly battle, has been united with the love of his life, Brenda. Teddy courageously left his family April 3, 2019.

He was born in Wythe County, March 1, 1953, to Paul G. and Laura Stroupe Cregger. Teddy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Brenda Alice Alderman; his parents, and brother, Larry Glendon Cregger.

Teddy leaves behind three daughters, Alyson “Lori” Cregger, Washington, D.C., SPC Teddie Cregger, U.S. Army, and Kasandra “Kasey” Cregger, both of Pulaski, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Steve Sult, West Columbia, S.C.; mother-in-law, Alice Alderman French; sister-in-law, Rebecca Alderman Quesenberry, Pulaski, Va., and special companion, Bubba.

Teddy lived in Dublin, Va., 42 years and will be remembered as a friendly man who loved to talk, tell stories, and dedicated his life to raising his daughters. He was proud to be a veteran of the U.S. Army, Vietnam.

Teddy’s memorial service is 7 p.m., May 31, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Donald Jones officiating.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Friday, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in memory of Teddy and Brenda Cregger to Pulaski Church of God, 1621 Bob White Blvd., Pulaski, VA 24301, and designated for the children’s playground.

Written by: Editor on May 28, 2019.

