Suspect shot after separate police chases

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The suspect in a pair of vehicle thefts and early-morning chases with law enforcement received life-threatening wounds Thursday when he was shot after driving a pickup truck head-on into a Virginia state trooper.

The male suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following the incident, says Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

According to Geller, the situation began around 1:40 a.m., near the 98 mile marker of Interstate 81, when a state trooper headed south spotted a 2008 Dodge pickup truck reported stolen from Pulaski County. Upon activating his emergency lights, the truck sped away and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect is alleged to have filed several shots at the trooper during the course of the chase, but Geller says the trooper wasn’t hit. The pursuit continued along the interstate and into Wytheville, where the trooper lost sight of the truck.

Geller said state police and Wythe County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area and the abandoned truck was located on Barrett Mill Road just after 2 a.m. At that point, K9 units and an aviation crew were called in to assist with locating the suspect.

Geller said Wytheville Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle on West Railroad Avenue about 3:45 a.m. A stop of the vehicle determined the female driver was driving around, attempting to locate the suspect.

As officers spoke with the female, law enforcement became involved in a separate pursuit with a Ford F-350 pickup truck. Geller said the pursuit entered Wytheville town limits, with the truck driving over an embankment in an attempt to get to the suspect’s female acquaintance.

The pickup truck not only rammed a Wythe County deputy’s cruiser during the pursuit, but also intentionally hit head-on a state trooper’s vehicle. This ended the chase on West Railroad Avenue, according to Geller.

She says the suspect was wounded when the deputy and trooper fired shots. Both officers were treated at Wythe Community Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crashes.

Geller said a firearm was recovered from inside the Ford pickup, which had been stolen in Wythe County.

As is standard practice, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is conducting an investigation into the entire incident and the officer-involved shooting and the trooper involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the outcome.

Geller says charges are pending.

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2019.

Comments

comments