Students with no unexcused absences were recognized during the senior awards assembly Monday at PCHS.
PERFECT ATTENDANCE HONORS
For Grade 12 at Pulaski County High School, one year of perfect attendance:
Derek Akers
Julian Black
Cade Compton
Noah Hylton
Riley Jarrells
Noah O’Dell
Jamie Spangler
JoBeth Watson
For Grade 11 and 12 at Pulaski County High School, two years of perfect attendance:
Michael Adams
For Grade 9 through 12 at Pulaski County Public Schools, four years of perfect attendance:
Isis Ramirez
For Grade 8 through 12 at Pulaski County Public Schools, five years of perfect attendance:
Meagan Cox
Matthew Linkous
For kindergarten through 12 at Pulaski County Public Schools, 13 years of perfect attendance
JoAnna O’Dell
