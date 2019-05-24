Widgetized Section

Students with perfect attendance recognized

Students with no unexcused absences were recognized during the senior awards assembly Monday at PCHS.

 

PERFECT ATTENDANCE HONORS

For Grade 12 at Pulaski County High School, one year of perfect attendance:

Derek Akers

Julian Black

Cade Compton

Noah Hylton

Riley Jarrells

Noah O’Dell

Jamie Spangler

JoBeth Watson

 

For Grade 11 and 12 at Pulaski County High School, two years of perfect attendance:

Michael Adams

 

For Grade 9 through 12 at Pulaski County Public Schools, four years of perfect attendance:

Isis Ramirez

 

For Grade 8 through 12 at Pulaski County Public Schools, five years of perfect attendance:

Meagan Cox

Matthew Linkous

 

For kindergarten through 12 at Pulaski County Public Schools, 13 years of perfect attendance

JoAnna O’Dell

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2019.

