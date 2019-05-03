Softball earns key win over Carroll County

By DAVID GRAVELY

HILLSVILLE – The Lady Cougar softball team made the trip to Hillsville Wednesday for a JV/varsity double header against the Cavaliers. By the end of the night the younger Lady Cougars dropped a very close decision and the varsity squad from Cougarland earned their sixth win of the season.

The night started with the JV matchup that ended with a 2-0 win for Carroll County. The Cavs scored a run in the second inning and another in the bottom of the sixth to earn the victory.

Pulaski County recorded two hits and two errors for the night. Carroll County had four hits and two errors. Ally Fleenor and Emily Webb each earned a single in the loss. Fleenor and Tali Gallimore each earned a walk. Mackenzie Wyrick took the pitching loss, giving up four hits, two walks and two unearned runs while striking out five batters over six innings.

With the loss the JV Lady Cougars are now 7-6 on the season.

The varsity contest was up next, and the Lady Cougars earned another much needed win by the skin of their teeth, 4-3, over the Cavaliers. The win moves Pulaski County to 6-9 on the season.

Carroll County scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Pulaski County answered with three runs in the top of the fifth. Lauren Cruise made it to first thanks to an error, then Alexa Nicely sent a single to left field. Jordan Hill hit a single of her own to center field, allowing Cruise to score.

Jordyn Linkous laid down a bunt toward third base to load the bases, but Nicely was picked off at third with Josie Brewer at bat. Brewer hit into a fielder’s choice, with Hill being thrown out at second. MaKenzie Reno hit a grounder to the shortstop, but made it to first base on an error. Linkous scored on the play. Erin Russell hit a single to score Delanyne Merritt, who was running for Brewer, and then Cheyenne Reed earned a walk before the inning ended.

The Lady Cougars added another run in the top of the sixth inning. Cruise started the inning off with a single, but two outs in a row had her waiting at second. Linkous hit the ball hard to center field to score Cruise to make the score 4-1.

Carroll County answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning off two doubles and a single, leaving the Lady Cougars up 4-3. Neither team scored in the final inning to preserve the Lady Cougar win.

Cruise had two hits and two runs scored. Linkous finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Russell had two hits and an RBI. Reed had a hit and two walks. Hill had one hit and an RBI. Brewer and Nicely had one hit each. Merritt scored one run.

The Lady Cougars ended the night with 10 hits and two errors. Carroll County had six hits and five errors.

Josie Brewer had another solid night on the pitching rubber, going the distance while giving up six hits, one walk and three runs (one earned) while striking out 17 batters.

The JV Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Blacksburg Friday while the varsity squad will travel to face the Bruins. Game time is set for 5 p.m. for both.

