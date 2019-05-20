Snowville students celebrate National Police Week

By DAVID GRAVELY

Snowville Elementary School is known for staying busy. This week they took part in a donation drive for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in support of National Police Week.

Inspired by the One Million Pillowcase Challenge, the Sewing Club at Snowville took the time to gather and sew 36 pillowcases for the deputies to carry in their vehicles.

The pillowcases are used to help citizens gather personal belongings in the event of an accident, disabled vehicle, floods, weather emergencies or other emergency situations. The citizens are then allowed to keep the pillowcases as a reminder of the kindness and protection offered by the deputies during a time of need.

The Sewing Club members also created thank you cards to honor to honor their heroes and express their gratitude for local law enforcement and all they do each day.

“The students would like to thank Capt. John Croteau, Lt. Todd Saunders and Deputy Brett Downey for accepting our donations earlier this week,” said Amy Jennings, one of the teachers who helped arrange and organize the event. “We’d also like to thank Mrs. Kaye Singleton for her generous donation of fabric and for her sewing assistance.”

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. He further named the week that this date falls on each year as National Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers converge on Washington, D.C., each year to participate in a number of planned events which honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

