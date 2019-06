Shooting at Virginia Beach courthouse results in ‘multiple injuries,’ police say; suspect in custody

***Update***

Authorities are now saying there are 11 dead as a result of the shooting at a Virginia Beach courthouse and six others are in the hospital, including a police officer.

Written by: Editor on May 31, 2019.

