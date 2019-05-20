Sheriff agrees to provide security for schools

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

As every year seems to bring news of some school shooting occurring somewhere in the United States, there has been much discussion concerning security in Pulaski County schools.

There is currently a sheriff’s deputy working as an armed School Resource Officer (SRO) at Pulaski County’s high school and at both middle schools. The fact that no SROs are assigned to provide security for the county’s five elementary schools has been a continuing source of concern.

The Pulaski County School Board initially planned to allocate $250,000 from their budget for the purpose of hiring five School Resource Officers (SRO) specifically to provide security for the five elementary schools in the county. That figure was reduced to $180,000 as the school board modified their budget to suit other priorities.

May 20, 2019.

