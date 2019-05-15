Settlement reached in ‘Noah’ lawsuit

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A $5 million lawsuit filed against the property owners where 5-year-old Noah Thomas died in a septic tank in 2015 has been settled for $200,000.

Noah’s father, Paul R. Thomas, filed the wrongful death complaint against Gary R. and Sharon L. Meadows in March 2017 on behalf of the child’s estate. He alleged the couple was responsible for the death of Noah, whose body was found in a septic tank several days after he was reported missing by his mother, Ashley White.

The lawsuit alleged Gary Meadows left the lid of the septic tank improperly secured in 2014 after adding a residential connection to the tank without obtaining a health department permit. As a result, the suit contended, when Noah stepped on the lid it “rotated or swung open, causing him to fall into the septic tank below. The lid then continued to rotate and returned to its previous position, leaving no outward indication of Noah’s whereabouts.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 15, 2019.

Comments

comments