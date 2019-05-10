Sentenced given for skipping drug court

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man who absconded after just three months in Pulaski County Drug Court will serve more than a year in prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch told Drain he missed out on a good opportunity to overcome a drug addiction when he stopped attending the drug court program.

“Pulaski County’s Drug Court is an excellent program,” the judge said. He explained that Drain was given an opportunity that isn’t extended to everyone.

“You didn’t even try. You not only completely absconded from the program, you got new charges. If you had taken advantage of it, it could have helped you,” Finch told Drain.

Drain was sentenced on a drug charge that had been taken under advisement Aug. 10, pending his completion of drug court. He also faces a local charge of grand theft auto, which was set for trial July 29.

Had Drain completed the drug treatment program, the charge could have been reduced or dismissed. However, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab said Drain was removed from the program in December after failing to appear for sessions Nov. 15 and Nov. 29.

Drug court officials lost all contact with Drain until he was arrested in Wythe County Jan. 2 on multiple charges in Pulaski, Wythe and Montgomery counties.

Schwab estimated Drain faces 20 or more charges in Montgomery County, including theft of a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s cruiser, and six to eight in Wythe County.

Drain’s parents testified on his behalf Wednesday.

His mother, Rose, said drugs are the reason for her son’s extensive legal problems. When he isn’t using drugs, she said, he is a “great guy” who goes out of his way to help people.

She said she is trying to get Drain into the Bridges drug treatment program and she and her husband are willing to help him get to meetings and live with them as long as he is receiving drug treatment. However, both parents said they cannot guarantee Drain will abide by rules because it’s up to him to decide to give up drugs.

Defense attorney Hyatt Shirkey told Judge Finch he thinks all the charges Drain racked up have been a “loud wake-up call.” He asked the judge to sentence Drain on the lower end of recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for eight months to one-year, six months.

“We ask you for leniency and understanding for the poor choices he made under his addiction,” Shirkey said of his client. He suggested the judge impose a significant suspended sentence to serve as a “stick to go along with the carrot.”

Before being sentenced, Drain apologized to his parents and everyone who tried to intervene in his addiction.

Finch gave Drain the maximum recommended guideline sentence, imposing 10 years, with all but one year, six months suspended. Drain will be placed on five years of adult supervised probation upon release from prison and his driving privileges will be suspended for six months.

