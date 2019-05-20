SAR exercises prepare for real-life events

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

“Pulaski County Search and Rescue is constantly working to improve because we don’t just work here, we live here. Our families are here, our loved ones are here; it could easily be one of our kids we’re looking for,” says Deputy G.B. Downey.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputy served as the public information officer Thursday for a training exercise held at the former Newbern Elementary School. The purpose of the exercise was to practice a scenario that could occur at any time in real life — missing children.

The training session had searchers from just over half-a-dozen agencies combing several hundred acres of woodland and pastureland in Newbern for 11- and 13-year-old children who failed to return home at the expected time.

