RV fire reroutes traffic in Fairlawn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Traffic was rerouted on Peppers Ferry Boulevard in Fairlawn Friday afternoon so firefighters could battle a vehicle fire.

Randy Miles, chief of Fairlawn Fire Department, said the vehicle, an older model recreation vehicle, was westbound when it caught fire in the vicinity of Grime Fighters Car Wash.

Miles said the road had to be shut down and rerouted at Pulaski and Fairlawn avenues when the department arrived on the scene because fire and smoke was so heavy. The road was re-opened when the fire was suppressed enough to make it safe again.

The RV was a total loss, Miles said. He noted aluminum from the vehicle melted onto the road and had to be removed. Virginia Department of Transportation will evaluate the road surface to determine whether repairs are needed.

Miles said witnesses indicated two people “bailed out” of the RV and fled the scene on foot.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2019.

