By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Forecasts for storms and rain Friday and Saturday have prompted Radford University to cancel its 11 a.m. outdoor commencement ceremony on Moffett Lawn Saturday. Only individual college ceremonies will be held.

Commencement speaker Randal J. “R.J.” Kirk still is addressing graduates at 11 a.m. However, his remarks are being live streamed on the college website as he addresses graduates in Davis College of Business and Economics.

Business and economics graduates are receiving their diplomas at Dedmon Center. Other graduation ceremonies are as follows:

•Artis College of Science and Technology, 11:30 a.m., Bondurant Auditorium.

•College of Education and Human Development, 1 p.m., Dedmon Center.

•College of Visual and Performing Arts, 1:30 p.m., Bondurant Auditorium.

•College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences, 3 p.m., Dedmon Center.

•Waldron College of Health and Human Services, 3:30 p.m., Bondurant Auditorium.

College officials believe the altered schedule will “provide the best possible commencement experience for all Highlanders, in light of the impending weather.”

