Quesenberry earns Girl Scout award

Courtesy Photo

Dixie Quesenberry, who is currently in her first year of Girl Scouting, has earned recognition from the area council for cookie sales. Quesenberry, who is eight years old and a third-grader at Pulaski Elementary School, is a member of Girl Scout Troop 3027. She will recognized Saturday, May 4, at the St. John’s Episcopal Church Reception Hall in downtown Roanoke in the annual “String of Pearls Party” that honors those scouts that sell over 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. Her troop leaders are her mother, April Quesenberry, and Vanessa Ayers.

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2019.

