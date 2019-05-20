Pulaski resident targeted with bogus check

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

What would you do if you opened a priority mail envelope addressed to you and found a $1,886.20 “cashier’s check” inside?

It looks legitimate, but why would you be receiving it?

The first line of the accompanying letter indicates it’s a follow-up to a paid survey you signed up for online. You don’t remember signing up, but maybe you did and forgot. Either way, getting paid to do a survey sounds pretty good, so you continue to read.

If you can make out the rest of the small print your mission becomes clear. You’re “secret assignments” is to go to two Money Gram services in your area and wire $778 each to two men in Texas in order to evaluate the service you receive from each Money Gram location.

