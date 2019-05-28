Pulaski narcotics unit to focus on town

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Police Department will soon have its own Narcotics Unit, consisting of two officers specifically dedicated to targeting drug dealing in town.

During a recent budget work session, Pulaski Town Council voted 4-1-1 in favor of allocating $83,124 to cover personnel costs for the Narcotics Unit in the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year Budget. Councilman Lane Penn voted against the measure and Councilman Jamie Radcliffe was absent.

Police Chief Gary Roche said police officers recently seized 71 grams of methamphetamine as the result of a traffic stop and trespassing investigation. However, he said the next step is to “go after the supplier” and that takes officers concentrated on narcotics issues.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 28, 2019.

Comments

comments