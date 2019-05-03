Pulaski man facing child porn charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 26-year-old Pulaski man is in jail after being arrested on several sex charges, including producing child porn.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail and Pulaski County General District Court records, Joshua James Tromblay was arrested April 25 and is being held in lieu of $5,000 secured bond.

Tromblay is charged with reproducing, transmitting or selling child porn; consensual sex with a minor age 15 or older; procure a minor by communications system for prostitution or porn, and produce child porn with a minor age 15 or older. All charges except consensual sex are felonies.

All four offenses allegedly occurred July 24, 2018.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting the investigation, declined to comment on the case.

