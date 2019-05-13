Pulaski council honors late mayor with resolution

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Town Council has honored former Mayor Charles W. Stewart Jr., who died April 13, by passing a resolution that was presented to members of his family at council’s recent meeting.

The resolution in recognition of Stewart’s life and service, states that he “compiled a noteworthy record of personal and professional achievements during his lifetime,” including serving as mayor of his native hometown.

Stewart graduated from Pulaski High School in 1946, National Business College in 1951 and Virginia Tech, under the G.I. Bill, in 1959, earning a degree in electrical engineering. From 1952-53, he served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to working for Inland Motors in Radford and Sperry Maine in Charlottesville during his career, he ran his own engineering consulting firm, Great Southwest Inc., focusing on marine engineering systems.

Stewart returned to Pulaski after retirement, entering into public service by serving on town council from July 1, 1996 to June 30, 2000 and as mayor from July 1, 2000 to June 30, 2004.

During his time on council and as mayor, the resolution states, Stewart “worked to introduce advanced technology, new recreational opportunities, and responsible fiscal policies for the benefit of the town and its citizens.”

The document goes on to note, “despite his many professional achievements, Mr. Stewart left no doubt in the minds of those around him that his beloved wife and family meant more to him than any honors he ever received.”

Stewart’s daughter, Julia Stewart, expressed gratitude to council for the honor.

“Our father loved his hometown,” she said. “My brother, Will, will attest our whole lives we knew where we were going to find our parents after they retired — right here.

“What surprised us was when he started running for local government. While our dad was never political, he was passionate about Pulaski,” she added.

Written by: Editor on May 13, 2019.

