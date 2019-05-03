Pulaski celebrates National Day of Prayer

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

About 200 Christians gathered in front of the Pulaski County Courthouse Thursday in recognition of the National Day of Prayer. The ceremony began as the courthouse bell tolled marking the noonday hour.

Immediately following the bells, Pam Smallwood sung God Bless America in in its entirety and as she did, Pastor Dwight Haynes of the Good News Chalk Talks Ministry, colored a 3′ x 5′ canvas that was set up in the courtyard. Haynes’ design was both patriotic and Christian in its theme.

Haynes was asked by Pulaski County Ministerial Association President Terrie Sternberg to organize this year’s event, which reportedly had a larger number of attendees than in the recent years past. Among those present were 35 pastors from churches around the county, as well as many members of the county administration staff. Several individuals at the ceremony held small signs, each with a different theme written on them.

After the picture was drawn and the Smallwood finished her song, Haynes passed a microphone to individuals holding these signs and that person prayed specifically for what was written on the sign.

As one would expect, the prayers were varied in theme, with signs representing prayers for the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Addiction Recovery, the Spread of the Gospel in America, USA Border Security, Pulaski Police, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Dublin Police, parenting and early childhood education, the Supreme Court, Lawmakers in Congress, Pulaski County Schools, business and commerce, medical care givers, disaster victims and the homeless.

The ceremony lasted about an hour and everyone in attendance was invited to the Emmanuel Christian Bookstore on Main Street for lunch.

Pastor Dwight Haynes is based in Pulaski County but takes his Good News Chalk Talks ministry to locations all over the country with his wife and two daughters.

“I’ve done 200 services a year for the past 11 years and have traveled to 49 states,” said Haynes. “I illustrate Bible messages, so whatever I’m preaching about I’m drawing. It’s spontaneous.”

According to Haynes, there are 95 churches in Pulaski County and members of 50 of those churches came to Thursday’s gathering.

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2019.

Comments

comments