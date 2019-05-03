Public invited to visit King farm

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

They’re small, fuzzy, cute as can be, and have adorable voices.

Who doesn’t like lambs?

Not many people, so that’s why Cecil and Tina King hold an open house at their Pulaski farm each spring. This year’s open house is Saturday, May 11, 2-4 p.m. Go to the big red barn on Pleasant Hill Drive, across from LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

The Kings started holding open houses at the highly visible farm in 2011. They were receiving so many requests to visit the farm that they were unable to accommodate everyone. The open houses have addressed that problem.

Now, everyone who wishes to see the lambs, sheep, pet cow “Brown,” goats and llama can visit on the same day. There is no charge to attend.

