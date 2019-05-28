Progress continues on new middle school

By WILLIAM PAINE

Dry weather means work on the new Pulaski County Middle School continues unabated. Those driving down Lee Highway can see new walls getting higher just about every day.

The most noticeable aspect of the ongoing construction are the walls of the two gyms, which can be seen rising 30 feet from the foundation. The smaller walls of the locker rooms are also visible, as they stand directly in front of the gym as seen from the roadway. The gym and locker rooms are known collectively as Area B and are the farthest along in construction. Plumbing and utility work are now complete in area B and concrete floor slabs have been poured for both the gyms and the locker rooms.

Concrete foundational footings have been poured for Area A (the administration offices), Area C (the kitchen and mechanical rooms) and area D which is the first section of student class rooms. Work on footers for areas E and F, which will also be classrooms, is underway but has yet to be completed.

