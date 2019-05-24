PCHS has announced the students graduating with Honors, High Honors and Highest Honors for the Class of 2019.
GRADUATING WITH HONORS
To graduate with the distinction of “Honors” a student must have achieved a Grade Point Average of 3.6 to 3.79. Students will receive a BLUE tassel and medallion indicating their achievement.
Breauna Akers
Joseph Allen II
Adele Andrews
Dylan Armes
Michaela Beverly
Julian Black
Jacob Blevins
Ashley Bowman
Barry Buckner
Josalyn Burnett
Matthew Click
Austin Crabtree
Sidney Dalton
Jacob Gravley
Hannah Gregory
Logan Kemp
Elizabeth King
Alexis Lindsey
Jordyn Linkous
Joseph Meek
Alicia Mendez-Solis
Jairus Miller
Tiffani Miller
Carter Murray
Mathew Phelps
Josie Pifer
Mackenzie Ratcliffe
Evan Somervell
Jamie Spangler
Sierra Tawney
JoBeth Watson
Ryan Wolfe
GRADUATING WITH HIGH HONORS
To graduate with the distinction of “High Honors” a student must have achieved a Grade Point Average of 3.8 to 3.99. Students will receive a SILVER tassel and medallion indicating their achievement.
Angel Akers
Arianna Akers
Aliyah Ba
Samuel Breedlove
Brooke Brunner
Ryan Castle
Madison Cornell
Stephanie Covey
DruAna Dalton
Mallory Duncan
Taylor Farmer
Emily Fricker
Jadon Gallimore
Jake Graham
James Guthrie
Emma Jennings
Hope Lewis
Jayla Lewis
Jennifer Limon
Matthew Linkous
Ryan McPeak
Jackson Miller
Parker Nester
Alicia Noble
Emberley Olivares
Bethany Petty
Isis Ramirez
Olivia Ramsey
Henry Redden
Cheyenne Reed
Ethan Reynolds
Alexandra Ruiz
Rachel Simmerman
Makenna Stigger
Elisa Gael Suttle
Justin Turpin
GRADUATING WITH HIGHEST HONORS
To graduate with the distinction of “Highest Honors” a student must have achieved a Grade Point Average of 4.0 or above. Students will receive a GOLD tassel and medallion indicating their achievement.
Allison Akers
Derek Akers
Erin Alderman
Halee Altizer
Benjamin Arnett
Clayton Arnold
Adam Bennett
Grace Boone
Josie Brewer
Jaxson Callahan
Victoria Camper
Jessica Chrisley
Cade Compton
Chad Cordle
Kaylee Corvin
Meagan Cox
Evan Danner
Abigail DeCosta
Audrey DeCosta
Isaak Dickenson
Sierra Felty
Hannah Fleenor
Jaden Foley
Gillian Garnett
McKinzi Hamilton
Allisen Haynes
Kelsey Higgins
Madison Hinton
Rachel Hodges
Paige Hopkins
Grace Hurst
Riley Jarrells
Caleb Kirtner
Mackenzie Landreth
Breanna Lytton
Sadie Macdonald
Camden Mariotti
Cheyenne Martin
Kierra Martin
Mary Catherin Martin
Jo Ellen McMahan
Jacob Mitchell
Braylin Morehead
Mikayla Morgan
Kelsey Morrell
Zachary Morris
Madison Muse
Betsy Nall
Noah O’Dell
Benjamin Poe
Alyson Quesenberry
Briggs Robinson
Vincent Russo
Elizabeth Shelor
Kamryn Short
Laikin Smith
Olivia Stacy
Kalyn Stoots
Dakota Talbert
Kaylee Tucker
Noah Whitlow
You must be logged in to post a comment Login