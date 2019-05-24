PCHS students recognized for graduating with Honors

PCHS has announced the students graduating with Honors, High Honors and Highest Honors for the Class of 2019.

GRADUATING WITH HONORS

To graduate with the distinction of “Honors” a student must have achieved a Grade Point Average of 3.6 to 3.79. Students will receive a BLUE tassel and medallion indicating their achievement.

Breauna Akers

Joseph Allen II

Taylor Allen

Adele Andrews

Dylan Armes

Michaela Beverly

Julian Black

Jacob Blevins

Ashley Bowman

Barry Buckner

Josalyn Burnett

Matthew Click

Austin Crabtree

Sidney Dalton

Jacob Gravley

Hannah Gregory

Logan Kemp

Elizabeth King

Alexis Lindsey

Jordyn Linkous

Joseph Meek

Alicia Mendez-Solis

Jairus Miller

Tiffani Miller

Carter Murray

Mathew Phelps

Josie Pifer

Mackenzie Ratcliffe

Evan Somervell

Jamie Spangler

Sierra Tawney

JoBeth Watson

Ryan Wolfe

GRADUATING WITH HIGH HONORS

To graduate with the distinction of “High Honors” a student must have achieved a Grade Point Average of 3.8 to 3.99. Students will receive a SILVER tassel and medallion indicating their achievement.

Angel Akers

Arianna Akers

Aliyah Ba

Samuel Breedlove

Brooke Brunner

Ryan Castle

Madison Cornell

Stephanie Covey

DruAna Dalton

Mallory Duncan

Taylor Farmer

Emily Fricker

Jadon Gallimore

Jake Graham

James Guthrie

Emma Jennings

Hope Lewis

Jayla Lewis

Jennifer Limon

Matthew Linkous

Ryan McPeak

Jackson Miller

Parker Nester

Alicia Noble

Emberley Olivares

Bethany Petty

Isis Ramirez

Olivia Ramsey

Henry Redden

Cheyenne Reed

Ethan Reynolds

Alexandra Ruiz

Rachel Simmerman

Makenna Stigger

Elisa Gael Suttle

Justin Turpin

GRADUATING WITH HIGHEST HONORS

To graduate with the distinction of “Highest Honors” a student must have achieved a Grade Point Average of 4.0 or above. Students will receive a GOLD tassel and medallion indicating their achievement.

Allison Akers

Derek Akers

Erin Alderman

Halee Altizer

Benjamin Arnett

Clayton Arnold

Adam Bennett

Grace Boone

Josie Brewer

Jaxson Callahan

Victoria Camper

Jessica Chrisley

Cade Compton

Chad Cordle

Kaylee Corvin

Meagan Cox

Evan Danner

Abigail DeCosta

Audrey DeCosta

Isaak Dickenson

Sierra Felty

Hannah Fleenor

Jaden Foley

Gillian Garnett

McKinzi Hamilton

Allisen Haynes

Kelsey Higgins

Madison Hinton

Rachel Hodges

Paige Hopkins

Grace Hurst

Riley Jarrells

Caleb Kirtner

Mackenzie Landreth

Breanna Lytton

Sadie Macdonald

Camden Mariotti

Cheyenne Martin

Kierra Martin

Mary Catherin Martin

Jo Ellen McMahan

Jacob Mitchell

Braylin Morehead

Mikayla Morgan

Kelsey Morrell

Zachary Morris

Madison Muse

Betsy Nall

Noah O’Dell

Benjamin Poe

Alyson Quesenberry

Briggs Robinson

Vincent Russo

Elizabeth Shelor

Kamryn Short

Laikin Smith

Olivia Stacy

Kalyn Stoots

Dakota Talbert

Kaylee Tucker

Noah Whitlow

