The following individuals have been awarded scholarships and grants by their colleges and institutions of higher learning as reported by the student.
Josie Brewer, Concord University, Total Award: $48,000
Bethany Petty, Radford University, Total Award: $12,000
Meagan Cox, Radford University, Total Award: $38,570
Elisa Gael Suttle, NRCC, Total Award: $4,000
Camden Marriotti, Ferrum College, Total Award: $188,000
Laiken Smith, Tusculum University, Total Award: $103,000
Hannah Gregory, Radford University, Total Award: $52,250
Bethany Phillips, NRCC, Total Award: $16,390
Kayla Burton, NRCC, Total Award: $17,090
Allison Haynes, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $92,900
Jacob Mitchell, University of Virginia, Total Award: $71,480
Kimberlee Woodrum, NRCC, Total Award: $11,000
Jamie Spangler, NRCC, Total Award: $3,000
Mackenzie Ratcliffe, Radford Univeristy, Total Award: $12,400
Derek Akers, Emory & Henry, Total Award: $87,080
Matthew Linkous, NRCC, Total Award: $5,045
Elizabeth Shelor, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000
Madison Cornell, NRCC, Total Award: $5,000
Sierra Felty, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000
Zachary Morris, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $20,000
Noah O’Dell, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000
Clayton Arnold, Emory & Henry College, Total Award: $18,000
James Guthrie, Emory & Henry College, Total Award: $20,000
Riley Jarrells, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000
Briggs Robinson, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000
Noah Whitlow, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $1,000
Ethan Reynolds, Radford University, Total Award: $12,000
Rachel Simmerman, NRCC, Total Award: $3,000
Hannah Bopp, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $3,000
Shaun King, Concord University, Total Award: $32,000
Josie Pifer, Hollins University, Total Award: $92,000
Breanna Lytton, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $13,600
Alexis Hylton, East Tennessee State University, Total Award: $60,000
Hope Lewis, NRCC, Total Award: $3,000
Kyra Tosh, NRCC, Total Award: $5,000
Brooke Brunner, NRCC, Total Award: $3,000
McKinzi Hamilton, East Tennessee State University, Total Award: $83,800
Mary Catherine Martin, Bridgewater College, Total Award: $134,780
Sarah Banian, NRCC, Total Award: $4,000
Kaylee Corvin, University of Virginia, Total Award: $121,700
Jonathan Howlett, NRCC, Total Award: $14,390
Dakota Talbert, Virginia Military Institute, Total Award: $59,000
Ryan Castle, Christopher Newport University, Total Award: $4,000
Grace Boone, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $104,900
Braylin Morehead, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $23,700
Mallory Duncan, NRCC, Total Award: $4,000
Halee Altizer, NRCC, Total Award: $3,000
Paige Hopkins, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000
Kierra Martin University of Virginia, Total Award: $4,000
COMMUNITY SCHOLARSHIPS AND ACADEMIC AWARDS
The following individuals have been awarded community scholarships. Scholarship awards are reported by the awarding organization and students.
B’nai B’rith Achievement Award Nominees
Ryan Castle
Grace Boone
Ricky Jones Memorial Scholarship $2000
Hannah Bopp
Count Pulaski Chapter/Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) – 2018-2019 Good Citizen Award Winner $100
Breanna Lytton
Pulaski County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship $750
Emma Jennings
Elizabeth Shelor
Dorothy Collins/PEO Chapter H Scholarship $1,500
Kaylee Corvin
PEO/Chapter A/B Scholarship $1,000
Breanna Lytton
Shelor Toyota Motor Mile Scholarship $1,000
Riley Jarrells
NRCC Educational Foundation Endowed Scholarships $1,500 (Renewable for two years)
Halee Altizer
Adele Andrews
Dylan Armes
Ben Arnett
Sarah Banian
Jacob Blevins
Samuel Breedlove
Haley Brookman
Brooke Brunner
Kayla Burton
Jessica Chrisley
Ryan Clark
Madison Cornwell
Adam Cox
Cameron Crawford
Alex Dalton
DruAna Dalton
Gabriel Davidson
Chandler Dishon
Mackenzie Dixson
Mallory Duncan
Jadon Gallimore
Drew Gravley
Bailey Hager
Madion Hinton
Drea Hodge
Madison Hoover
Johnathan Housel
Jonathan Howlett
George Hudson
Zachary Johnson
Elizabeth King
Caleb Kirtner
Tristan Landreth
Hope Lewis
Alexis Lindsey
Matthew Linkous
Michael Mace
Evan Martin
Ryan McPeak
Mikayla Morgan
Carter Murray
Madison Muse
Alicia Noble
JoAnna O’Dell
Kayla Patterson
Ashley Pence
Bethany Phillips
Henry Redden
Justin Roberson
Liliana Salamanca
Lillian Sample
Rachel Simmerman
Zachary Sims
Jamie Spangler
Elisa Suttle
Haleigh Talbert
Kyra Tosh
Jaden Trail
Justin Turpin
Kimberlee Woodrum
Snowville Ruritan Scholarship $TBD
Derek Akers
Jordan Phillips
Alyson Quesenberry
Mackenzie Ratcliffe
Noah Whitlow
Pulaski County Farm Bureau – Dr. Tom Bibb Scholarship $1,000
Hannah Bopp
Ethel Clark Memorial Scholarship-First United Methodist Church $1,000
Josie Brewer
Kierra Martin
Alexandra Ruiz
Olivia Stacy
Pulaski County Proud $500 (Representing and sponsoring this scholarship are John & Donna Travis, with Travis Team Realty)
Ryan McPeak
SOAR Scholarship $2000
Sarah Banian
Trey Brubaker
Robert Fox
Jonathan Housel
Kyra Tosh
Josiah Williams
Kimberlee Woodrum
Community Foundation Scholarships
Madison Cornell $2,000
Breanna Lytton $1,000
Elisa Gael Suttle $500
Dakota Talbert $2,000
Grand Lodge of Virginia Scholarship $4,000
Kaylee Corvin
Shawn Callis Memorial Scholarship (primary contributor Erie Insurance) $1,000
Aliyah Ba
Josie Brewer
Jessica Chrisley
Anna Dalton
Maddy Hoover
Breon Hopkins-Jordan
Kierra Martin
Tiffani Miller
Cheyenne Reed
Kaylee Tucker
The total scholarship monies awarded to the Class of 2019 is $2.1 million.
