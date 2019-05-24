PCHS Individual Scholarships announced

The following individuals have been awarded scholarships and grants by their colleges and institutions of higher learning as reported by the student.

Josie Brewer, Concord University, Total Award: $48,000

Bethany Petty, Radford University, Total Award: $12,000

Meagan Cox, Radford University, Total Award: $38,570

Elisa Gael Suttle, NRCC, Total Award: $4,000

Camden Marriotti, Ferrum College, Total Award: $188,000

Laiken Smith, Tusculum University, Total Award: $103,000

Hannah Gregory, Radford University, Total Award: $52,250

Bethany Phillips, NRCC, Total Award: $16,390

Kayla Burton, NRCC, Total Award: $17,090

Allison Haynes, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $92,900

Jacob Mitchell, University of Virginia, Total Award: $71,480

Kimberlee Woodrum, NRCC, Total Award: $11,000

Jamie Spangler, NRCC, Total Award: $3,000

Mackenzie Ratcliffe, Radford Univeristy, Total Award: $12,400

Derek Akers, Emory & Henry, Total Award: $87,080

Matthew Linkous, NRCC, Total Award: $5,045

Elizabeth Shelor, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000

Madison Cornell, NRCC, Total Award: $5,000

Sierra Felty, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000

Zachary Morris, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $20,000

Noah O’Dell, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000

Clayton Arnold, Emory & Henry College, Total Award: $18,000

James Guthrie, Emory & Henry College, Total Award: $20,000

Riley Jarrells, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000

Briggs Robinson, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000

Noah Whitlow, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $1,000

Ethan Reynolds, Radford University, Total Award: $12,000

Rachel Simmerman, NRCC, Total Award: $3,000

Hannah Bopp, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $3,000

Shaun King, Concord University, Total Award: $32,000

Josie Pifer, Hollins University, Total Award: $92,000

Breanna Lytton, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $13,600

Alexis Hylton, East Tennessee State University, Total Award: $60,000

Hope Lewis, NRCC, Total Award: $3,000

Kyra Tosh, NRCC, Total Award: $5,000

Brooke Brunner, NRCC, Total Award: $3,000

McKinzi Hamilton, East Tennessee State University, Total Award: $83,800

Mary Catherine Martin, Bridgewater College, Total Award: $134,780

Sarah Banian, NRCC, Total Award: $4,000

Kaylee Corvin, University of Virginia, Total Award: $121,700

Jonathan Howlett, NRCC, Total Award: $14,390

Dakota Talbert, Virginia Military Institute, Total Award: $59,000

Ryan Castle, Christopher Newport University, Total Award: $4,000

Grace Boone, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $104,900

Braylin Morehead, Virginia Tech, Total Award: $23,700

Mallory Duncan, NRCC, Total Award: $4,000

Halee Altizer, NRCC, Total Award: $3,000

Paige Hopkins, Radford University, Total Award: $18,000

Kierra Martin University of Virginia, Total Award: $4,000

COMMUNITY SCHOLARSHIPS AND ACADEMIC AWARDS

The following individuals have been awarded community scholarships. Scholarship awards are reported by the awarding organization and students.

B’nai B’rith Achievement Award Nominees

Ryan Castle

Grace Boone

Ricky Jones Memorial Scholarship $2000

Hannah Bopp

Count Pulaski Chapter/Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) – 2018-2019 Good Citizen Award Winner $100

Breanna Lytton

Pulaski County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship $750

Emma Jennings

Elizabeth Shelor

Dorothy Collins/PEO Chapter H Scholarship $1,500

Kaylee Corvin

PEO/Chapter A/B Scholarship $1,000

Breanna Lytton

Shelor Toyota Motor Mile Scholarship $1,000

Riley Jarrells

NRCC Educational Foundation Endowed Scholarships $1,500 (Renewable for two years)

Halee Altizer

Adele Andrews

Dylan Armes

Ben Arnett

Sarah Banian

Jacob Blevins

Samuel Breedlove

Haley Brookman

Brooke Brunner

Kayla Burton

Jessica Chrisley

Ryan Clark

Madison Cornwell

Adam Cox

Cameron Crawford

Alex Dalton

DruAna Dalton

Gabriel Davidson

Chandler Dishon

Mackenzie Dixson

Mallory Duncan

Jadon Gallimore

Drew Gravley

Bailey Hager

Madion Hinton

Drea Hodge

Madison Hoover

Johnathan Housel

Jonathan Howlett

George Hudson

Zachary Johnson

Elizabeth King

Caleb Kirtner

Tristan Landreth

Hope Lewis

Alexis Lindsey

Matthew Linkous

Michael Mace

Evan Martin

Ryan McPeak

Mikayla Morgan

Carter Murray

Madison Muse

Alicia Noble

JoAnna O’Dell

Kayla Patterson

Ashley Pence

Bethany Phillips

Henry Redden

Justin Roberson

Liliana Salamanca

Lillian Sample

Rachel Simmerman

Zachary Sims

Jamie Spangler

Elisa Suttle

Haleigh Talbert

Kyra Tosh

Jaden Trail

Justin Turpin

Kimberlee Woodrum

Snowville Ruritan Scholarship $TBD

Derek Akers

Jordan Phillips

Alyson Quesenberry

Mackenzie Ratcliffe

Noah Whitlow

Pulaski County Farm Bureau – Dr. Tom Bibb Scholarship $1,000

Hannah Bopp

Ethel Clark Memorial Scholarship-First United Methodist Church $1,000

Josie Brewer

Kierra Martin

Alexandra Ruiz

Olivia Stacy

Pulaski County Proud $500 (Representing and sponsoring this scholarship are John & Donna Travis, with Travis Team Realty)

Ryan McPeak

SOAR Scholarship $2000

Sarah Banian

Trey Brubaker

Robert Fox

Jonathan Housel

Kyra Tosh

Josiah Williams

Kimberlee Woodrum

Community Foundation Scholarships

Madison Cornell $2,000

Breanna Lytton $1,000

Elisa Gael Suttle $500

Dakota Talbert $2,000

Grand Lodge of Virginia Scholarship $4,000

Kaylee Corvin

Shawn Callis Memorial Scholarship (primary contributor Erie Insurance) $1,000

Aliyah Ba

Josie Brewer

Jessica Chrisley

Anna Dalton

Maddy Hoover

Breon Hopkins-Jordan

Kierra Martin

Tiffani Miller

Cheyenne Reed

Kaylee Tucker

The total scholarship monies awarded to the Class of 2019 is $2.1 million.

May 24, 2019.

