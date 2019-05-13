PCHS celebrates CTE Signing Day

By ERIN ALDERMAN

SWT Media Intern

Most schools celebrate the hard work that the athletes have done by having a signing ceremony, where the senior athletes sign an official letter of intent announcing where they will be attending college the following year. Pulaski County High School, however, not only hosts a signing ceremony for their athletes, they also host one for the hardworking students who plan to continue their studies in the CTE field.

At the beginning of the ceremony, CTE Administrator and STEM Academy Director Megan Atkinson stated, “After graduation, these students are headed in many different directions: to the workforce, to technical schools and to higher educations. Even though they will be taking different paths, they will always have something in common. Each hardworking student has started their path at Pulaski County High School.”

Three students are continuing their future in the agriculture world. Joseph Meek will be employed at his family farm. Hope Lewis will be attending Virginia Tech and majoring in Agricultural Business. Hannah Bopp will also be attending Virginia Tech, but will major in Vet Science.

Several students will be continuing their Auto Technology studies. James Coffey will be attending Lincoln Technical Institute. Andrew Atkinson will be attending NRCC and studying Auto Analysis Repair. Barry Buckner is heading straight to work at Total Car Care.

Isaac Dickerson will be continuing his Business studies at NRCC by studying Computer Science Programming.

Emily Nester and Kaylee Corvin will be continuing their Cosmetology studies by working at Salons on the side while attending college.

Several students will be pursuing further education in Criminal Justice. Shawn King will be attending Concord College with a focus of Criminal Justice. Allison Haynes will be attending Virginia Tech with a focus of Criminology. Dennis Pinion and Brianna Duncan will both be attending NRCC with s focus of Forensic Science. Robert Fox and Ryan McPeak will both be attending NRCC with a focus of Police Science.

Jazmen Fenner and Kylian Moran will be continuing their Culinary Arts studies, both going straight to work. Jazmen Fenner will be employed at Patty’s Kitchen and Kylian Moran will be working at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Early Childhood Education has several students moving to the next level. Stephanie Covey and JoAnna O’Dell will be attending NRCC and studying Early Childhood Development. Alicia Noble will be attending NRCC and studying Early Childhood Education. Tiara Walls will also be attending NRCC and studying Child Psychology. Shanece Lewis will be attending Radford University and will be studying Early Childhood.

Cameron Crawford and Alex Dalton plan to continue their studies of Electricity. Cameron Crawford plans to attend NRCC with a focus on Electrical Engineering Tech. Alex Dalton plans to also attend NRCC, but will be studying Electronics Technology.

Both Matthew Linkous and Isis Ramirez are continuing the engineering work they started at PCHS by attending NRCC to study Engineering Design Tech.

Furthering their work in Health and Medical Science, CAN, is Cheyenne Reed, who plans on working at Highland Ridge. Tiffini Miller also plans to work at Highland Ridge. Lillian Sample will be attending NRCC to study Police Science and Seirra Tawney will be working at the Radford Health and Rehab Center.

The three students who plan on furthering their studies of Human Services at NRCC are Bethany Phillips, Haleigh Talbert and Justin Roberson. Seth Coble plans on going to VCU for Media Studies, furthering his work of TV/Media Production.

Nicholas Huff, Thomas Clemmons, Jackson Miller and Austin Hinkle will be furthering their welding work at NRCC through various focuses and majors.

