NRCC nurses ‘adopted’

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Twelve New River Community College first-year nursing students are recipients of the Carilion Clinic Adopt a Student Nurse Externship.

What exactly is an externship?

The Adopt a Nurse Externship pairs a nurse with a mentor, who is an experienced Registered Nurse, in a nursing unit. The R.N. mentors the student during an eight-week session that lasts from June to August. The goal of the program is to foster a positive transition from student to clinical professional.

“Adopted” nurses experience a variety of patient care settings, which include observing and assisting in patient assessments and learning general nursing procedures. The Adopt a Nurse Program also aims to enhance critical thinking and time management skills.

Students must have a GPA of 2.75 or greater and be able to commit to between 24 and 40 hours per week for two months to participate in the program.

The current group of nursing students involved in the program include Kayla Nester, Maggie McGunigle, Rachael Greer, Adriana Adkins, Allison Caudill, Holly Landreth, Marissa Kast, Amy Crawford, Julieann Frost, Jessica Gentry, Tiffany Tate and Ireland Whited. These students come from all around the New River Valley and include several from Pulaski County.

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2019.

