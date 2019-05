NRCC graduates 15th class of nurses

Ten Pulaski County and Radford City residents were among 40 students receiving associate degrees in nursing (AND) at New River Community College’s 15th annual pinning ceremony.

The graduates are now eligible to take the registered nursing licensing exam.

Pulaski County residents receiving nursing degrees were Jacob Daniel Adams, Holly Dowdy Hughes, Lea Ann Knick, Brittiany Diane Mills, Roxanne Maegan Roop, Katlin Grace Smythers, Michaela Raye Thorne.

