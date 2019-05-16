New school year brings changes in administration

By William Paine

willliam.paine@southwesttimes.com

After much conjecture on the part of the general public, Pulaski County Public School administrators announced that Adam Joyce has been hired to be the first principal of the new unified Pulaski County Middle School.

Joyce has served as the principal of Dublin Middle School for the past five years and will serve as the principal of Pulaski Middle School for the upcoming 2019-2020 school yea. This will allow Joyce to establish a working relationship with the PMS faculty and staff before the opening of the new school in 2020-01.

During the upcoming school year, Joyce will be in charge of leading the consolidation effort by coordinating joint faculty meetings, planning collaborative middle school professional development sessions, building a master schedule for PCMS and overseeing the eventual move from both current middle schools.

Bill Atwood, who currently serves as an assistant principal at PCHS and is also in charge of the school’s Endeavor Program, has been hired as the principal for Dublin Middle School for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Endeavor Program serves students in sixth though 12th grades and is described as a nontraditional education program for students who have been unable to continue their education in a normal school setting.

Atwood has been in the Pulaski County Public School System for 31 years. Most of that time was spent at Pulaski Middle School, where he taught and also served as both assistant principal and principal.

Matthew McCarty, the current principal at PMS, is expected to teach either a social studies class or a special education class or both in the upcoming school year.

Anthony Kidd, who is currently the assistant principal at Riverlawn Elementary, was approved to be the new assistant principal at Pulaski County High School overseeing the Endeavor Program. He will replace Atwood.

Kathy Puckett, who is the current assistant principal at Dublin Elementary School, will be going to Pulaski Middle School as the assistant principal.

Mike Price, who currently serves as the assistant principal at Pulaski Elementary School, will serve as itinerant assistant principal for Pulaski Elementary and Critzer Elementary schools for the upcoming school year. This means that Price will travel between these schools in performing his assistant principal duties.

Angie Clevinger, who currently serves as assistant principal at Critzer Elementary School, will be reassigned to be itinerant assistant principal for Riverlawn and Dublin Elementary schools.

These itinerant positions were created as a result of necessary budget cuts for the next school year.

Though Adam Joyce has been named as the new principal for the new middle school, no assistant principals have yet been selected. These hiring decisions will likely be made at the start of 2020 and will be heavily reliant on who Joyce wants to fill those positions.

For this story and more see Sunday’s edition of The Southwest Times.

Written by: Editor on May 16, 2019.

Comments

comments