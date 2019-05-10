National Honor Society new members tapped in

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County High School chapter of the National Honor Society of Pulaski County High School inducted 79 new members Wednesday evening at the school’s Little Theater. The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization for high school students which was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

At the beginning of the ceremony, current National Honor Society members explained the criteria for selection of members of the National Honor Society. As they did this, they lit one of a set of candles at center stage.

The principle rules of the NHS are scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character. To be selected for the NHS, rising sophomores, juniors and seniors must maintain a 3.2 grade-point average (GPA) or better. NHS members are also required to spend time volunteering for projects that add to the betterment of the community.

PCHS senior Cody Talbert was chosen as Student of the Month in October 2019 and has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years. Talbert was working the sound board at Wednesday night’s event but occasionally left his post to “tap in” a new member.

“Members of the National Honor Society are dedicated to being leaders in our class,” said Talbert. “We volunteer for 15 hours a semester and we keep good grades. It’s just to show colleges and students around us that you should try to be the best you can be.”

Current members of NHS use a gavel to lightly tap the shoulders of new inductees.

“We tap them on their left shoulder and right shoulder to welcome them into the National Honor Society and make them one of us,” Talbert explained. “We have a really big class coming up. We have 62 seniors in this class with a 4.0 grade-point average, so that’s one of the biggest in Pulaski County history I believe.”

After the ceremony, new members of the National Honor Society mingled and had cupcakes with parents and veteran NHS members in the theater lobby.

