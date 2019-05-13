Moving to the next level

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Eight Pulaski County High School senior athletes made their college choices official this week as they signed their official letters of intent to play sports at their chosen colleges.

“We’re very proud of our student-athletes and the hard work that they’ve put in to get to this point,” PCHS AD Scott Vest said. “It’s only a very small percentage of high school athletes who make it to the college level. Having an assortment of athletes in several sports from our school reaching that goal reflects very highly on us. It also reflects very highly on the students, their parents and the coaches. We’re very proud of them all.”

The combined signing ceremony, which has become a tradition at PCHS, featured eight athletes who will be heading to six different schools to play five different sports.

Laiken Smith will be attending Tusculum University, where she will be a part of the cheer squad. Josie Brewer, who recently broke the all-time strikeout record at PCHS, will continue her softball career at Concord University.

Ryan Castle will take his strong kicking leg to Christopher Newport University where he will be on the football team. Camden Mariotti will also continue his football career, attending Ferrum.

Shaun King will also join the ranks of the Mountain Lions at Concord, where he will be a part of the cross country and track programs. James Guthrie will run cross country at Emory and Henry. He’ll be joined there by Derek Akers, who will play soccer for the Wasps.

Grace Boone will stay just a little closer to home as she suits up for the Virginia Tech track and field program next year.

While not at the signing ceremony, at least two other Cougar athletes have announced their intentions to play football at the next level. Lineman Jaxson Callahan previously announced that he would become a member of the Kentucky Christian University Knights football team. Reciever EJ Horton also previously announced that he will be attending Palmetto Prep Academy.

Written by: Editor on May 13, 2019.

