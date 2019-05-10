Mona Mae Chinault

With deep regret and sadness, we announce the passing of Mona Mae Chinault, 80, of Pulaski, Va. She went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 4.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, parent and grandparent; a warm and caring person who touched many lives with her smile, hugs, and sound advice. She was a member of Draper United Methodist and will be sorely missed by her church family.

Surviving are her husband, John J. Chinault of Pulaski, Va.; sons and daughters-in-law, Keith Chinault and Vanessa of Pulaski, Va., and Jeff Chinault and Tina of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Pauline Richardson; grandsons, Chaz Chinault and Ashton of Christiansburg, Va., Kevin Chinault of Christiansburg, Va., and Kody Chinault of Christiansburg, Va.; great-grandchildren, Collin Chinault of Christiansburg, Va., and Charlotte Chinault of Christiansburg, Va.

Visitation was held Tuesday, May 7, at Stevens Funeral Home, where the family received friends 6-8 p.m. Funeral services were held at the funeral home Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Earnest Chinault officiating. Burial followed at Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery, Pulaski County.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

