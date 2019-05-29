Marie: ‘We need to respect every soldier’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Only hours after celebrating his fifth birthday, Bernard Marie was huddled in the basement of his family’s home in Normandy, France, his grandfather’s hands protecting his ears from the sounds of the D-Day invasion taking place outside.

“We didn’t know if we were going to be under the rubble of the house or what would happen. My father (a member of the French resistance) knew where we were, but he couldn’t say anything it was so secret. So he didn’t know if he would find us alive or dead,” Marie said in a heavy French accent.

The June 6, 1944, D-Day survivor, now a dual citizen of the United States and France, was guest speaker Saturday at UAW Local 2069’s annual Memorial Day program. He stressed the importance of remembering the sacrifices of all soldiers and the need to respect them, regardless what battle they fought.

“We should not forget to respect, applaud every veteran in the U.S., whatever war they fought in — good or bad for some reason. They followed the orders of their Commander in Chief and you need to respect them every day, not just Memorial Day,” he said.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 29, 2019.

Comments

comments