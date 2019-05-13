Man shot after chases dies

By Melinda Williams

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man identified as the suspect shot by police after double pursuits Thursday has died.

Police shot William R. Clark, 31, after he allegedly stole two pickup trucks and crashed one head-on into a Virginia State Police car during a pursuit in Wythe County. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died early Friday, according to VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

A female acquaintance of Clark’s, Charity F. Barton, is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident. Police say Barton was driving around looking for Clark when Clark “intentionally” crashed into a Wythe deputy’s vehicle and the state trooper’s car.

Barton, 39, whose last known address was in Pulaski County, is charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I/II drug, possession of a Schedule I/II drug with the intent to distribute, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II drug and possession of a stolen license plate.

Geller said methamphetamine and a semi-automatic rifle were recovered from Barton’s vehicle. Barton is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending further investigation, Geller said.

State Police said Thursday the incident involving Clark began in Pulaski County around 1:40 a.m. when a state trooper headed south on I-81 spotted a 2008 Dodge pickup truck reported stolen from Pulaski County. Upon activating his emergency lights, the truck sped away and a pursuit was initiated.

Clark is alleged to have fired several shots at the trooper during the course of the chase, but the trooper wasn’t hit. The pursuit continued into Wytheville, where the trooper lost sight of the truck.

Geller said law enforcement searched the area, locating the abandoned truck on Barrett Mill Road just after 2 a.m. At that point, K9 and aviation units were called in to assist with locating the suspect.

Geller said Wytheville Police Department stopped Barton when they noticed a suspicious vehicle on West Railroad Avenue about 3:45 a.m. As officers spoke with Barton, law enforcement became involved in a separate pursuit with a Ford F-350 pickup truck.

Geller said that pursuit entered Wytheville town limits, with Clark driving the truck over an embankment in an attempt to get to Barton’s location.

She says Clark was wounded when the deputy and trooper fired shots following the head-on collision. Both officers were treated at Wythe Community Hospital for minor injuries.

A firearm was recovered from inside the Ford pickup, which had been stolen in Wythe County, police said.

VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is continuing an investigation into the incident and the officer-involved shooting. The trooper involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the outcome, which is VSP policy.

Written by: Editor on May 13, 2019.

Comments

comments